Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,588,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,227.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $2.81 on Monday, reaching $101.16. 7,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,511. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day moving average is $99.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Globe Life by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Globe Life by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Globe Life by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 25,311 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

