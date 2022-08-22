Insider Selling: Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) CEO Sells $178,100.00 in Stock

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.60. 1,850,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Colliers Securities downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

