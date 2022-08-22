Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells 4,078 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total transaction of C$518,149.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,222.21.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.42, for a total value of C$507,400.66.
  • On Tuesday, June 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE:RY traded down C$1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$127.52. 1,889,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,924. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$125.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$132.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$118.24 and a 52-week high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9399995 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RY. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$142.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

