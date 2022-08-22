Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells 4,078 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total transaction of C$518,149.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,222.21.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

On Friday, July 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.42, for a total value of C$507,400.66.

On Tuesday, June 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE:RY traded down C$1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$127.52. 1,889,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,924. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$125.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$132.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$118.24 and a 52-week high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9399995 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RY. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$142.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.