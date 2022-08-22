Insider Selling: Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) CEO Sells 8,333 Shares of Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.06. 1,600,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,330. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 637.16 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 96.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 935,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 459,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after buying an additional 1,670,238 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3,451.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 149,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,426,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,269,000 after acquiring an additional 694,386 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHLS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

