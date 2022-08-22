Insider Selling: The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Chairman Sells 70,720 Shares of Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.39. 4,727,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,983,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in TJX Companies by 40.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

