Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.83

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 5355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITR shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$65.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.