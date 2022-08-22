Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 37,269 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $63,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Trading Down 1.0 %

INTC stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $143.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

