Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.34

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.34 and last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 531227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

