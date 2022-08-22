Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $28.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Shares of ICPT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.95. 8,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,983. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 170,116 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

