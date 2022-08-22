Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading 4.7% Higher

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.29 and last traded at $45.20. 6,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 474,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31. The firm has a market cap of $604.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intrepid Potash news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $397,244.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,803.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 92.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

