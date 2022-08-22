Intrua Financial LLC Buys 4,802 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 617,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,941,000 after acquiring an additional 38,989 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.52. 66,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.81. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

