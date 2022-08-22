Intrua Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $3.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,428. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.98.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.