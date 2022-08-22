Intrua Financial LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 108,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,833,000 after acquiring an additional 412,287 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 128.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 288,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,853,000 after acquiring an additional 162,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 130,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,776,455. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average of $104.49. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

