Intrua Financial LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,443 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.92. 443,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,177,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

