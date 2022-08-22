Intrua Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after purchasing an additional 235,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.