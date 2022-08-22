Intrua Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,896 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,878 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,933,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $210,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 752.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,005,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,508,000 after acquiring an additional 887,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of COP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.76. The stock had a trading volume of 212,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,251. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.84.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

