Intrua Financial LLC Sells 665 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

VTI traded down $3.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

