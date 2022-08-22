Intrua Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 0.7% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,749,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after buying an additional 4,054,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,010,000 after buying an additional 3,435,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,064. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

