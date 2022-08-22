Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Orion Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 2.5% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.54.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.7 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.79. The stock had a trading volume of 44,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,972. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

