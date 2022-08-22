Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 114,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,347,436 shares.The stock last traded at $82.85 and had previously closed at $84.82.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

