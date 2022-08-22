Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/19/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $124.00.

7/13/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $114.00.

7/11/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $134.00 to $126.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ICE traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,209. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day moving average is $111.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 239.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,369,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,864,000 after buying an additional 93,618 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 171.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 773,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,751,000 after buying an additional 48,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

