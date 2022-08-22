Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for STERIS (STE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for STERIS (NYSE: STE):

8/11/2022 – STERIS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/4/2022 – STERIS had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $256.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – STERIS had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $248.00 to $237.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – STERIS had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $270.00 to $250.00.

8/3/2022 – STERIS was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2022 – STERIS was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/14/2022 – STERIS is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:STE traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.44. 391,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.71. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $192.40 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in STERIS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 5.4% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of STERIS by 11.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of STERIS by 6.0% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

