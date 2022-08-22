IOI Token (IOI) Market Cap Achieves $1.78 Million

IOI Token (IOI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, IOI Token has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. IOI Token has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $633,037.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOI Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,153.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00129413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081697 BTC.

About IOI Token

IOI is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOI Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

