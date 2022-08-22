ION 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.00 (ION)

ION (ION) traded 69.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, ION has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $181,746.24 and approximately $13.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00104571 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00019027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00250464 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00030395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008287 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000260 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,784,430 coins and its circulating supply is 13,884,430 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ION Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

