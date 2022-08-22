IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $509,423,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $175,759,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in IQVIA by 1,061.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,094,000 after acquiring an additional 547,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in IQVIA by 10,521.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,262,000 after acquiring an additional 532,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 2,730.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,324 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

IQV stock traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.14. 1,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.28. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

