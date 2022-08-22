iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,279,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,929,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,487,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,247,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,631,000 after purchasing an additional 272,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,178,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,492,000 after buying an additional 200,319 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IXUS traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,563. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

