iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.13. 20,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average of $68.82. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

