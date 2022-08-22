iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,428. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.72 and its 200 day moving average is $229.98.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

