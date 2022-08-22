iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 175,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,359,053 shares.The stock last traded at $156.01 and had previously closed at $158.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 436.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

