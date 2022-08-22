iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.94. 550,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,955,963. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

