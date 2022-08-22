iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $67,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,246,000 after acquiring an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $4.41 on Monday, hitting $253.17. The stock had a trading volume of 65,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,992. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.51 and a 200 day moving average of $250.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

