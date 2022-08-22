iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,733,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $102.40. 51,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,683. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average is $101.42.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

