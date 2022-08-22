Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (JFBR) Plans to Raise $16 Million in August 26th IPO

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (JFBR) plans to raise $16 million in an IPO on Friday, August 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,500,000 shares at $5.20-$7.20 per share.

In the last 12 months, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. generated $6.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $1.5 million. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. has a market cap of $42.5 million.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is a unit IPO of a Tel Aviv-based company. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to buy one share of common stock. IPOScoop has NO CALL on unit IPOs (unless they are SPACs or blank check companies).) We are an e-commerce consumer products goods, or CPG, company, operating primarily on the Amazon.com platform. We were incorporated in Israel in March 2021, under the name Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, to serve as the holding company of three other e-commerce companies that operate online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon.com online marketplace, utilizing the Fulfillment by Amazon, or FBA model — Smart Repair Pro, or Smart Repair Pro, purex Corp., or Purex, and Top Rank Ltd, or Top Rank. In addition to executing the FBA business model, we utilize A.I. and machine learning technologies to analyze sales data and patterns on the Amazon.com marketplace in order to identify existing stores, niches and products that have the potential for development and growth, and for maximizing sales of existing proprietary products. We also use our own skills, know-how and profound familiarity with the Amazon.com algorithm and all the tools that the FBA platform FBA has to offer. In some circumstances we scale the products and improve them. “.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. was founded in 2017 and has 5 employees. The company is located at 3 Hanechoshet Street Tel Aviv, Israel 6971068 and can be reached via phone at +972-3-6899124 or on the web at http://www.jeffsbrands.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.