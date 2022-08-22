Jobchain Market Cap Tops $3.40 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded up 44.1% against the dollar. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $13.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,097.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003795 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00129192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032664 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081914 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jobchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

