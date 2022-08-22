JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target to GBX 180

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.25.

Shares of HCHDF opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.76. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

