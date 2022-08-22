KARMA Trading Down 12.2% Over Last Week (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. KARMA has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001512 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00179372 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00075590 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001808 BTC.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

