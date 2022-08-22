Kava (KAVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $441.95 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Kava has a market cap of $441.95 million and $19.43 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00008350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00105437 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00252544 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00030512 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000262 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 253,359,299 coins and its circulating supply is 250,874,925 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

