KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,617,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715,856 shares during the quarter. KE makes up 8.0% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 1.31% of KE worth $193,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in KE by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,181,000 after buying an additional 13,126,220 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth $220,614,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at $164,002,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in KE by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,071,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,823 shares during the period. Finally, H Capital V GP L.P. acquired a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $99,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NYSE BEKE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,788,097. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -53.52 and a beta of -1.99.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

