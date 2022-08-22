Keith W. Hughes Sells 5,337 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.47. 3,331,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after purchasing an additional 625,859 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.74.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

