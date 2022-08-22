Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.60

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 195954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KGFHY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 245 ($2.96) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

