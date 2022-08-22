Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.61

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 101520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.51.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

