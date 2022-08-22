Kommunitas 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $335,548.00 (KOM)

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Kommunitas has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $335,548.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kommunitas has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00789526 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kommunitas Coin Profile
Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1.
Buying and Selling Kommunitas
