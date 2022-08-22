Konomi Network (KONO) Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $155,339.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,411.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00128427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00093921 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

Konomi Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.