Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 677,487 Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,487 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Gaotu Techedu worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

Shares of GOTU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,052. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.31 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 53.56% and a negative net margin of 30.14%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

