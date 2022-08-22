Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Livent by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,999,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,888,000 after purchasing an additional 131,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,657,000 after purchasing an additional 93,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,486,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 656,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,423,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,089,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Price Performance

Shares of Livent stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $29.00. 57,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,506. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 2.02. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $34.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.03.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

