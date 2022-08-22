Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after buying an additional 303,885 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.07 on Monday, hitting $316.25. The stock had a trading volume of 55,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.04 and a 200 day moving average of $306.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $325.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.50.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

