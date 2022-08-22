Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $21.56 Million Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,168,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,595 shares during the quarter. Agora comprises about 0.9% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Agora worth $21,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in API. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agora by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,919,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 97,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 70,877 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Agora by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 216,900 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $6,091,000.

Get Agora alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Agora Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ API traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.09. 23,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,112. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $433.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of -0.05.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 60.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agora Profile

(Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.