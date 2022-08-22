Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $872,000 Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 218.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Nikola by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of Nikola stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.59. 269,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,339,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Nikola to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.