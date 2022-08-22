Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

