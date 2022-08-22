Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 22,135 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares during the period. XPeng comprises about 0.7% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of XPeng worth $17,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in XPeng by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,375,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 27.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in XPeng by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,652,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,853,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in XPeng by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,663,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,022 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.14. 156,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,283,095. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 3.12.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. On average, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPeng



XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Further Reading

